Child airlifted after being hit by vehicle in Taunton

A child who was hit by a vehicle Monday evening in Taunton, Massachusetts, was airlifted to a hospital.

Police in Taunton say they responded to multiple reports at 7:20 p.m. that the child was hit while crossing Whittenton Street.

The victim, an 11-year-old, suffered serious injuries, police said. A medical helicopter brought the child to a local hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and gave a statement to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.