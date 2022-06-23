Child Falls From Window in Boston

An investigation is underway after a child fell from a window in Boston late Wednesday night.

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare – the child is believed to have fallen from a three-story apartment building on Calumet Street in Mission Hill, according to Boston Police, where a window screen could be seen on the ground just outside of the garage door.

Boston Police were on scene for quite some time investigating overnight after initially arriving to the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Boston EMS says its ambulances did not transport the child to the hospital, but we understand the child’s parents may have taken the child to the hospital.

There is currently no update on the condition of the child, nor its identity.

There was a minivan parked in front of the garage door outside the window where the child fell, but it is unclear if the child fell onto the minivan or not.

The circumstances leading up to the child’s fall and what may have caused it remain under investigation early Thursday.