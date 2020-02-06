Child Has Died of Flu in Connecticut: Department of Health

A young child in Connecticut has died from the flu, according to the state Department of Health.

Nine people, including a child between a year old and 5 years, old, died of flu-related illnesses during the week from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, according to the state Department of Health report.

This is the first pediatric flu death in Connecticut this season.

“The death of any child is an absolute tragedy, and our hearts go out the Connecticut family who lost their child last week,” Department of Public Heath Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell, said in a statement.

“I want to remind Connecticut residents that influenza is the virus that we are most worried about right now. We are at the height of the flu season. We estimate that 10-15% of Connecticut residents will come down with the flu before the season is over," Coleman-Mitchell said in a statement.

The Commissioner urges people to get flu shots.

"Please, it is not too late to get a flu shot, and there are measures we can all take that can help keep us healthy this season. I encourage anyone who has questions to contact your primary care provider,” Coleman-Mitchell said in a statement.

Flu remains widespread in the state. This season, there have been 32 flu-associated deaths and 1,366 flu-related hospitalizations.

No additional information was immediately available about the death of the child.

Flu Symptoms

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

(Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

How to Protect Yourself, Family From the Flu

Get a flu vaccine each year

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw away any used tissues

Cough or sneeze into your elbow

Wash your hands often

What to Do When You Are Sick With the Flu:

Most people who get sick with the flu will have mild illness, will not need medical care or antiviral drugs and will recover in less than two weeks.

Limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

If you are sick with flu-like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.)

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. After using a tissue, throw it in the trash and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like flu.

Where To Get a Flu Vaccine

It's not too late to get the flu vaccine. For information on locations offering the vaccine near you, click here.

Learn more here.