Police say a child kidnapped in Boston has been found safe in Randolph, and authorities are searching for a car wanted in connection with the incident.

Boston police are asking for the public's help locating a stolen 2007 silver Honda Accord, license plate US117D, with tinted windows.

The vehicle is wanted in connection with the girl's kidnapping around 4:10 p.m. in the area of 1331 Dorchester Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.