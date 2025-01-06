Child killed in Leominster pedestrian crash

Police say a child is dead after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Leominster, Massachusetts.

The Leominster Police Department and Leominster Fire Department were dispatched to the area of ​​Market Basket on Sack Blvd. at around 6:07 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found a juvenile victim who had been hit by a white Chevrolet Silverado, which was registered in the state of Maine.

The boy was taken to Leominster Hospital with serious injuries and died a short time later.

The police said the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, as are several witnesses.

"The Leominster Police Department extends their sincere condolences to all who are impacted by​ this tragic event," Chief Ryan Malatos said in a statement.

Police did not say whether the driver will be charged.