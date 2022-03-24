Local

Maine

Child Killed in Maine Apartment Fire

Two other children and a firefighter were hospitalized as a result of the blaze

By Jake Levin

An investigation is underway following the death of a 4-year-old boy in a fire at an apartment building in Maine on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at a three-story building on 5 Mechanics Street in Houlton, Maine, not far from the Canadian border, where firefighters initially responded around 9:17 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials said that in addition to the 4-year-old boy they found deceased, a 4-year-old girl was hospitalized at Houlton Regional Hospital for smoke inhalation and a 12-year-old boy was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for burn injuries.

The three children were home alone at the time of the blaze, officials said, and it is unclear if they were related.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition, one firefighter was transported to an area hospital with breathing issues, officials said.

More New England coverage

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Republican State Senators Plan Vote on Suspending Gas Tax in Mass.

Danvers 4 hours ago

Mass. AG Investigating Danvers Hockey Team Controversy

This article tagged under:

Mainefiremaine fireHoulton FireHoulton Maine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us