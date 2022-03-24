Child Killed in Maine Apartment Fire

An investigation is underway following the death of a 4-year-old boy in a fire at an apartment building in Maine on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at a three-story building on 5 Mechanics Street in Houlton, Maine, not far from the Canadian border, where firefighters initially responded around 9:17 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials said that in addition to the 4-year-old boy they found deceased, a 4-year-old girl was hospitalized at Houlton Regional Hospital for smoke inhalation and a 12-year-old boy was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for burn injuries.

The three children were home alone at the time of the blaze, officials said, and it is unclear if they were related.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition, one firefighter was transported to an area hospital with breathing issues, officials said.