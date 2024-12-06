Boston

Child, adult hit by school bus in Jamaica Plain, sent to hospital, police say

There was no report of children on the bus when the crash happened on Pershing Road

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A child and a Boston Public Schools staff member were hit by a school bus and sent to the hospital in Jamaica Plain Friday afternoon, officials said.

Neither person's injuries were life-threatening, according to the Boston Police Department, which was investigating what happened on Pershing Road just after 3 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear how badly either person was hurt.

The school bus hit a fence as well as the people, according to police.

Footage from the scene showed a half-size school bus stopped on a pathway by the Mary Curley School.

A school bus on a sidewalk by the Mary Curley School in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
The adult was a Boston Public Schools staffer, according to a representative for the district.

"We are extremely grateful to the Curley School staff and Boston EMS, Boston Police, and Boston Fire for the care they provided to the student and staff member who were hurt as well as anyone who witnessed the incident," the representative said in a statement.

There was no report of children on the bus when the crash happened. Police didn't share more details about the incident.

