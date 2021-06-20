Local

Boston

Child Struck By Car in Boston Neighborhood, Police Say

The child was taken to a local hospital after being struck just before 7 p.m. in the area of 18 Wilcock Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Kathryn Sotnik

Boston police say a child was hit by a car Sunday night in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

The child was taken to a local hospital after being struck just before 7 p.m. in the area of 18 Wilcock Street. Police did not have an immediate update on the child's condition or the extent of injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials did not provide the child's name or age, but eyewitnesses tell NBC10 Boston that the victim is a 7-year-old boy, who was hit by a pickup truck. A woman says she heard a thud and then the child was under the truck.

Local

Tom Brady 3 hours ago

Eli Manning Roasts Tom Brady With Predictable Super Bowl Joke

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

2 People Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Manchester, NH

Officers were still on scene around 8:15 p.m., with several evidence markers visible inside an area sectioned off by police tape.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston policeMattapanpedestrian crash
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us