New Hampshire

Child trapped between boulders for 9 hours rescued by firefighters in NH

Hillsborough Fire Department Chief Kenny Stafford said firefighters got a call to respond shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday and used ropes and a lubricant to rescue the child

Rescuers came to the aid of a child who became wedged between two boulders and was trapped for more than nine hours, a New Hampshire fire chief said Monday.

The child, estimated to be 11 or 12, was pried out of the boulders in Windsor at about 3:15 a.m. and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Windsor is about 30 miles west of Concord, the state capital.

The boulders are near the Wediko School, a residential treatment center for boys in middle school and high school.

Hillsborough Fire Department Chief Kenny Stafford said firefighters got a call to respond shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. They used ropes and a lubricant to rescue the child.

Messages seeking comment were sent to the fire department, which led the multi-agency rescue effort, and the school.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 16 hours ago

NH Libertarian Party shares post glorifying the potential killing of VP Harris

Harmony Montgomery Sep 13

DCYF ignored warning signs before Harmony Montgomery's death, mom's lawsuit says

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us