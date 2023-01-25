Tragedy in Duxbury: Two Young Children Dead, Baby and Woman Hospitalized

An incident in Duxbury, Massachusetts, that authorities have labeled "an unimaginable, senseless tragedy" remained under investigation on Wednesday morning after prosecutors announced late Tuesday that two young children had died and a baby remained hospitalized.

The two children who died were 3 and 5 years old, authorities said.

Details remained limited on Tuesday night in the hours following the incident, but prosecutors held a news conference where they shared what information they could release. Here's what they said:

Police Called to Summer Street in Duxbury

The Duxbury Police Department got a 911 call after 6 p.m. from a man who lived in the Summer Street home, reporting an attempted suicide by a woman who also lived there, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

When police and fire agencies arrived, they found the woman, along with three children under the age of 5 who were unconscious and had obvious signs of trauma, according to Cruz.

Children Taken to Hospital

The two older children, a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at a hospital, Cruz said.

The baby, who is 8 month old, was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.

The woman was also taken to a hospital, where she remained on Tuesday night.

Investigation Active and Ongoing

Prosecutors stressed that the investigation was still in its early stages on Tuesday night, saying that they were still notifying next of kin. The names of those involved have not been released.

No new information has been released yet on Wednesday morning.

Authorities also noted that the incident was not believed to be random and there was no present risk to other community members.

The state medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of the children's death, Cruz said.