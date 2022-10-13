Local

Report of Boy Kidnapped by Woman in Van Under Investigation in Boston, Police Say

Boston police released an image of a grey Mercedes van that could be involved in taking the child on Commonwealth Avenue; an Amber Alert has not yet been issued

By Asher Klein and Kathy Curran

A van that may be involved in a child's reported kidnapping in Boston on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Boston police are investigating the possible kidnapping of a boy, roughly 8 years old, on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay, officials say.

The reported kidnapping took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. They said in a statement that the incident took place about 1:10 p.m., and later added that the boy is about 8 years old and Asian.

Police have not yet issued an Amber Alert, though state and local police are investigating.

Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.

Police released photos of a van that could be involved and said a woman is suspected of taking the child. They said it is possibly a grey Mercedes with a ventilation bubble on the top and stickers on the bumper.

The vehicle drove toward Kenmore Square and downtown Boston, according to police.

A van that may be involved in a child's reported kidnapping in Boston on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
A van that may be involved in a child's reported kidnapping in Boston on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Police didn't immediately provide more information. Massachusetts State Police shared information from Boston police.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

