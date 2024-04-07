Chilly and breezy Sunday morning in New England before clearer skies on Monday

Womp womp, another overcast day to round out the weekend. The morning will feature some light showers. By the late afternoon and early evening, skies will begin a clearing trend.

The clearing overnight Sunday into Monday will make way for a great eclipse forecast.

Eclipse weather has been well-advertised for days now. We’re seeing plenty of sun and mild temps thanks to a steady northwest breeze. The only "limiting" factor for viewing could be some upper-level clouds.

While they will not obstruct the view, they could add a haze to the sky, making it more difficult to see the corona clearly during totality. Even with the potential for upper-level clouds, New England has one of the best forecasts in the country along the path of totality for viewing. If you’re traveling to northern New England for viewing, keep in mind that many side roads and “secluded hideouts” off the beaten path are snowbound from the previous storms.

Snowpack ranges from a half foot to over a foot and a half. There’s plenty of mud, slush, and headaches if you try to venture off in the woods. Be safe and stay alert.

Sunny skies stay with us beyond the eclipse, Sea breezes will knock us back temp-wise by Tuesday and especially Wednesday. Wednesday clouds will start to build ahead of our Thursday, and Friday rain chances. Both days will be warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s but nicer outdoor days will return for next weekend.