Chilly and clear Sunday before overnight drizzle and possible snow

A very strong area of high pressure will provide the region with another dry and chilly afternoon as it slowly slides to the east of New England. Other than a stray coastal flurry, much of the region will be moisture free with clouds on the increase from the west as a weak area of low pressure approaches the region. Highs today reach the mid-30s south, 20s north with a light westerly breeze.

Moisture will stream into southern New England in the form of light snow showers and freezing drizzle overnight but will be hard pressed to make it into the Boston area late tonight and early Monday morning due to the extremely dry air in place.

A coating to an inch of snow possible western and southwestern MA into CT with the possibility of a light accretion of freezing drizzle. Lows tonight drop into the 20s south, teens and 20s north, but will rise into the low 30s by daybreak as wind turns more from the south.

Monday will feature a mostly overcast day with temps climbing into the upper 30s in the afternoon and continuing to rise into the 40s throughout the evening as yet another frontal boundary approaches from the west.

This system will produce mainly rain starting early Monday night and ending during the morning Tuesday as a southerly wind drives milder air into the region. We’ll have to keep an eye out for some pockets of freezing rain across inland valleys in central and northern New England Monday night, but even their temperatures are expected to rise above freezing.

Mild & breezy Tuesday with some lingering morning showers and temperatures rising into the mid-50s. Slightly cooler temperatures move in Wednesday with clouds on the increase.

Yet another system passes through New England Wednesday night and early Thursday bringing mainly rain along the coastline and snow across the interior where we could see several inches. Colder conditions follow to end the work week with the chance for a mix or snow late Friday into Saturday. Buckle up, its gonna be a busy week of weather!