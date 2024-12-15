Chilly and clear Sunday before possible overnight sprinkles

Temperature swings continue these next 10 days. Chilly and dry weather sticks around through Sunday, with high pressure keeping skies mostly clear across New England.

By late Sunday, clouds will start to roll in, bringing a slight chance of light sprinkles or flurries, mainly in Central Massachusetts and interior New England early Monday morning. Most areas will remain dry, and the new week kicks off with milder but cloudier conditions.

Next week looks much different from the quiet weekend. Monday and Tuesday will be unsettled, with clouds and rain moving in at times.

Scattered showers are expected Tuesday morning, potentially lingering into the afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s. After the rain clears late Tuesday, a cold front will usher in a refreshing midweek break. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the upper 40s. Rain chances, however, return on Thursday.