Chilly and sunny Saturday in New England

Brace yourself! Some of the coldest air of the season is moving in next week!

But first, it’s been a cold start to this Saturday with early morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s. High temperatures will climb into the low 40s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.

Our average high temperature this time of the year is around 47 degrees in Boston. For the next several days, we’ll likely have temperatures well below freezing. Some days, in fact, will have highs at or below freezing!

On Sunday, highs will be in the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. We’re tracking great football weather as the Patriots take on the Colts. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s around kickoff at 1 p.m. from Gillette Stadium.

On Monday, highs will be in the upper 30s with more sunshine. Even by Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll have highs in the upper 30s. Morning temperatures each day will be in the mid 20s.

Let’s keep an eye on a frontal system that will push into the area into Thursday. Some cold air will be in place across parts of New England, including Greater Boston.

However, we’ll need to watch the thermometer, too. A rain/snow mix is possible in Boston on Thursday. Morning temps will be in the mid 20s. Highs will be near 40. We’ll keep you posted to any changes.

Next weekend, highs will be considerably colder, with highs at or below freezing. Morning temperatures will dip into the teens.