Chilly start, then a cool finish, but sun returns after a couple of rainy days

There are some chilly days ahead in this October-like air mass.

If you’re scratching your head about this statement, I understand where you're coming from. Highs have been in the 40s in northern Massachusetts, parts of the Worcester Hills and into southern New Hampshire since Sunday.

With highs in the low and mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday, wouldn’t this qualify as a warmup?

Well, those are the nuances of the forecast. Tuesday morning’s wind chills are in the low 30s, so it certainly FEELS colder than the last two days. Yes, that eases in the afternoon as sunshine boosts our temperatures, but it should return right after sunset (around 6 p.m. these days).

Another chilly start is on tap Wednesday. Isolated frost is possible in some suburbs. Thursday, however, is the real deal in terms of a widespread suburban frost.

In fact, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s, this could qualify as a hard, killing freeze in spots. That would wipe out the mosquitos, the pollen, and create plenty of leaf drop.

We're still seeing a significant warmup later into the weekend. This one has legs well into next week too!