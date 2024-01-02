Chilly start Tuesday but it stays dry, with temps in the 40s

Chilly start Tuesday, but the sun will move us right along in the temperature department. We're seeing highs in the low 40s by afternoon as skies remain blue and the winds light. Not as cold Tuesday night, but still some lower 20s possible in spots.

We'll continue to build on the temperatures Wednesday as we near the mid-40s in most areas, and another day of near 100% sunshine.

Thursday sees a few clouds as a front passes through. There may even be a flurry or two in the early part of the day as the clouds dominate. Later in the afternoon, the sun will become more prominent, and this weak system will clear the area.

What's more important is the colder air rushing in behind this front. Highs on both Friday and Saturday will be quite cold, with some towns and cities just making it above freezing. This is setting the stage for the looming weekend storm.

While certainly not set in terms of track or intensity, we can still glean enough to frame the picture of this storm. It appears we stay on the cold side, with any mix/rain potential near the immediate coast/Cape Cod.

We're still playing the odds this far out, but recently the guidance has upped the probability of six inches of snow from 40% to 50-75%. That's solid information to chew on, and suggests we have the potential for a several inches of snow.

Obviously, there's more to sort out in the coming days, but confidence is growing for our first major storm of the season.