Chocolate Holiday Bark

Option 1
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 oz white chocolate, chopped
- ⅔ cup pistachios, shelled and coarsely chopped
- ⅔ cup freeze dried raspberries
- 1 TBS cardamom powder
Option 2
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 oz good quality chocolate, like Valrhona, chopped
- ⅔ cup freeze dried blueberries
- ½ cup muesli or granola
- 1 TBS Maldon Salt
PREPARATION:
- Prepare a baking sheet lined with parchment paper
- In a heavy bottom pot, melt chocolate, stirring gently and continuously.
- Carefully pour onto the parchment lined baking sheet. Use a silicon spatula to spread ¼” thick.
- Sprinkle with your preferred toppings.
- Place in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
- Remove and chop into large pieces with a sharp knife.
- Keep chilled or at room temperature in an airtight container.