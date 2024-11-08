Food & drink

Chocolate Holiday Bark

Original Recipe Anna Rossi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Option 1 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 16 oz white chocolate, chopped
  • ⅔ cup pistachios, shelled and coarsely chopped
  • ⅔ cup freeze dried raspberries
  • 1 TBS cardamom powder

Option 2 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 16 oz good quality chocolate, like Valrhona, chopped
  • ⅔ cup freeze dried blueberries
  • ½ cup muesli or granola
  • 1 TBS Maldon Salt 

PREPARATION:

  1. Prepare a baking sheet lined with parchment paper
  2. In a heavy bottom pot, melt chocolate, stirring gently and continuously.
  3. Carefully pour onto the parchment lined baking sheet. Use a silicon spatula to spread ¼” thick.
  4. Sprinkle with your preferred toppings.
  5. Place in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
  6. Remove and chop into large pieces with a sharp knife.
  7. Keep chilled or at room temperature in an airtight container.

This article tagged under:

Food & drink
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us