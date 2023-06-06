Chris Christie expected to launch presidential campaign Tuesday in NH

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to kick off his second campaign for the Republican nomination for president on Tuesday evening in New Hampshire.

Christie will deliver remarks and take questions from the audience at a New Hampshire town hall at Saint Anselm College's Institute of Politics. The event is free and open to the public.

The Associated Press previously reported that Christie was expected to enter the race "imminently." Last week, a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed Christie's plans for the Saint Anselm event.

Christie, a former federal prosecutor, has asserted himself as the only potential candidate willing to aggressively take on former President Donald Trump in next year's GOP presidential race. Trump was a previous friend and advisee of Christie's, but the former governor broke with Trump over his denial to accept the results of the 2020 election. Ever since, Christie has developed as a vocal critic of the former president.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

I’m not dumb. The way to win is to beat the guy who’s ahead. And so what would a campaign look like? A campaign would look like a direct frontal challenge to Donald Trump trying to return to the presidency,” Christie recently said in a podcast interview.

He will enter a growing primary field that already includes Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Former Vice President Mike Pence will be formally launching his own campaign in Iowa on Wednesday.

Christie, who during his time as New Jersey's governor established a reputation as a fighter with a knack for creating viral moments of confrontation, faces an uphill battle to the nomination in a party that remains closely aligned with the former president, despite Trump's reelection loss in 2020 and Republicans' poorer-than-expected showing in the 2022 midterm elections.

He also sought GOP nomination in 2016, but dropped out of the race after finishing sixth in the New Hampshire primary.

Christie's campaign will test the appetite among Republican voters for someone who has expressed support for many of Trump's policies but has criticized the former president's conduct.

He has rejected Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen and has urged the party to move on or risk future losses.

Other Republicans with similar views, including former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, have opted against their own campaigns, expressing concerns that having more candidates in the race will only benefit Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.