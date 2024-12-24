Christmastime giving in Boston: 1,000 gifts, 1,000 hot meals

The holidays are a time of giving, and two events on Christmas Eve in Boston aimed to provide for hundred of people at a time.

Hundreds of children from across the city got to check a few items off their wish list Tuesday at the annual Menino Family Toy Drive, which gives out more than 1,000 gifts to over 400 families every year for the holidays at the Saint Peter's Teen Center in Dorchester.

The children wrote down their wish lists and left with a bag full of holiday goodies like hot chocolate, cookies, socks, crocs, sneakers, headphones and even bicycles!

"This year my daughter was like, 'Mommy, I want a bike and somebody stole mine from outside!' So I was like, okay, I'll put it down, hopefully someone gives it to you. And then we came today and she got it," Dorchester mother Dina Gomes said.

The family of late Boston Mayor Tom Menino has been running the event for 31 years. His son and granddaughter still remember walking down Bowdoin and Geneva Avenue every Christmas Eve.

"He's not here in body but he's definitely here in spirit," said Thomas Menino Jr. "It shows with all these people here helping us."

"I grew up with those kids, so those kids are still coming back today and sometimes volunteering at the teen center, so it's really a full circle moment," Samantha Menino said.

A lot of people pitched in to spread the joy, including the Thomas Menino Fund, the Catholic Charities of Boston and the Boston Police Department.

"You can look around and see on the faces of these young families how happy they are to have an opportunity to get gifts for Christmas," Commissioner Michael Cox said.

"We're really lucky to see such an active passionate and caring community and I feel so blessed to be able to be a part of it," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

NBC10 Boston At left, Santa stands with a mom at the Menino Toy Drive, on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. At right, carolers sing at Pine Street Inn.

At Boston's Pine Street Inn shelter, staff are doing all they can to help the homeless during the holidays, including by serving 1,000 meals on Christmas Eve.

At Pine Street Inn, the Boston shelter, staff served 1,000 meals to people who are unhoused for the holidays, and gave out gifts of gloves hats and sweatshirts to those in need.

One of the people enjoying the meal was Rosalie Mitchell, 61. "Most of my family passed. I take being here at Pine Street as like my family," she said.

Pine Street has added 116 beds this year to meet increasing demand.