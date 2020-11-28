Local

Church Service in Vermont Attended By At Least 1 Person With COVID-19

"This is how outbreaks can start," Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said

At least one person attended a church service in Irasburg, Vermont while infected with COVID-19, health officials have learned.

As such, health officials are asking anyone who attended a service at New Hope Bible Church on Sunday, Nov. 22 to get tested for coronavirus.

Everyone associated with the church who's tested positive thus far has been contacted by the health department, but contact tracers have been unable to get all the information they need to inform other people who may have been exposed, officials said.

"This is how outbreaks can start, and why it’s important for people to cooperate and be forthcoming when our contact tracing teams call," Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.

Testing is available daily at North Country Hospital in Newport, Vermont. To register or to find other testing sites, go to healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing.

