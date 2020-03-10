Local
Citing Coronavirus Concerns, MIT to Move Large Classes Online

Here at MIT, classes with more than 150 students will be held online now. That’s about 20 classes here.

By Nia Hamm

There are no coronavirus cases yet at MIT, and the risk remains low.  But colleges and universities across the state are taking proactive measures help avoid a larger emergency situation, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge is no different.

Events here at the campus in Cambridge have also been cancelled or postponed through May 15th.

Amherst College announced late Monday that its courses will be taught remotely after its spring break ends on March 23: a first in Massachusetts.

University leaders at schools like Harvard, Northeastern, Boston College and Boston University have warned faculty to prepare for this possibility.

Listen to what students here at MIT are saying about the new measures. 

“I do have friends in bigger classes and I think they understand because it’s an issue for people," Emily Berzolla, an MIT student, said Monday. "Especially, I have friends that are immune compromised and so they’re worried about it.”  

This comes as the state confirms 41 cases of coronavirus, 40 being presumptive cases - meaning they tested positive at the state lab but are awaiting confirmation from the CDC. 

