Citing COVID Misinformation, Maine Medical Board Suspends Doctor's License

By Dustin Wlodkowski

NBC Universal, Inc.

An osteopathic doctor in Maine has had his license suspended for a month for what Maine officials say is misinforming people about COVID-19.

The State of Maine's Board of Osteopathic Licensure "emergently suspended" the license of Dr. Paul Gosselin, D.O., because of COVID-19 "exemption letters" he signed and "provider reports concerned with Dr. Gosselin's spread of misinformation regarding COVID-19," the board's website said. "Following review, the Board deemed that Dr. Gosselin has engaged in conduct that constitutes fraud or deceit ... incompetence, and unprofessional conduct."

The board's notice says Gosselin's license to practice is now suspended for 30 days, which also means he cannot prescribe medication.

There was no immediate response to a voicemail left with Gosselin at Patriots Health, his Waterville, Maine, practice, on Tuesday. An automated message that plays confirmed the office was closed because of the license suspension.

A message was also left for an attorney believed to be representing the doctor.

Pending further board action, Gosselin's suspension is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 18.

