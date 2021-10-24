Citing Health Concerns, Boston Ready to Start Cleaning Up Mass. and Cass.

The City of Boston appears ready to begin cleaning up Mass. and Cass., just a few days after Mayor Kim Janey declared the drug use and homelessness along the area a public health crisis.

“Tents are not appropriate for housing. They lack clean water and adequate hygiene facilities,” Janey said last week. "These tents have become the site of infectious diseases, sexual assaults, human trafficking, potential overdoes and violence.”

A flier posted in the neighborhood Sunday says due to "health, environmental and sanitary concerns," the city is planning a general cleanup of the area starting 7 a.m. Monday.

Janey announced Tuesday that Boston would no longer allow people to live outside in tents or temporary shelters along Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, but the city won't force anyone out unless it has a place for them to go.

The open drug use and dirty needles on the field forced Boston Bengals pop warner program to pack up last month and leave nearby Clifford Park in Roxbury.

“Folks are there performing different acts — sexual acts, drug transactions, drug usage,” said community activist Domingos Darosa.

Darosa runs the program and says the area just isn't safe for children. But he also says starting to force people out of the tents in the coming days is a bad idea and could lead to even worse problems.

“That’s inhumane. The fact is you know folks have nowhere to go. The weather this week going to be dropping to the 50s, and we’re going to have rain," he said. “It’s going to flare out into the other sections of the community. So, we as a community, we’re concerned that folks are going to find refuge under our porches, in our cars.”

The city wouldn't comment on a timeline for the cleanup, only saying it'll be as soon as possible.