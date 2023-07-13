City Council colleagues say they've seen Lara drive; police say she hasn't had license since 2013

Weeks after Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara crashed into the yard of a Jamaica Plain home, a newly released report from the Boston Police Department reveals shocking new details.

Driving with a license that has not been valid for a decade and going over 50 mph — more than double the 25 mph speed limit — were just some of the grim revelations listed in the report.

Lara was also driving without a seatbelt, in an unlicensed, unregistered car with her son in the backseat, according to police.

The 7-year-old was injured as a result of the crash. Police had already said he was not in a booster seat, as required by law, but the new police report alleges he may not have been properly buckled in, either.

The boy not being in a booster seat previously resulted in police filing a 51A report with the DCF. That form is used if a person is accused of child abuse or neglect, according to the state's website.

Mayor Michelle Wu weighed in on the report Thursday.

"If this is accurate, that is a major violation of the public's trust," she said.

Some of the city councilor's constituents are now calling for her resignation.

"Someone that's representing so many people in such a tight-knit community should be more responsible," said Kaylee Pucino.

NBC10 Boston also spoke with some of Lara's fellow council members, who told us that despite her license being suspended or revoked since 2013, they still saw her driving to work.

Last week, without mentioning Lara by name, City Council President Ed Flynn requested city hall employees, including councilors, be required to provide proof of valid driver's license, registration and insurance in order to park.

Flynn also said in a public statement last week that the city council is "not living up to that high bar that we should be meeting," referring to Lara's crash and fellow Councilor Ricardo Arroyo's recent admission of an ethics violation for representing his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit after he was elected.

Boston residents deserve positive and responsible leadership from the Boston City Council. Troubling ethical and legal lapses continue to reflect poorly on Council members, and Boston residents deserve better. See my statement below: pic.twitter.com/BXo4qgY8wu — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) July 5, 2023

Wu says she has not personally witnessed Lara driving, nor has she called for her resignation.

"I believe the most important form of accountability is on the ballot," she said.

NBC10 Boston requested the police report from the location where Councilor Kendra Lara and her son were involved in a crash. The police report redacts the name of the driver.

On Saturday, Lara issued an apology on social media, saying she will "work hard to earn and maintain your trust."