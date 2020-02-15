City Officials Support Chinatown Small Businesses Amid Coronavirus Fears

Asian business leaders and city officials will hold a public brunch on Saturday at a restaurant in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood to ensure the public that there is no risk of contracting the coronavirus in the area.

Despite the Lunar New Year, which typically attracts crowds to Chinatown, many restaurants are struggling to attract customers amid fears of the spread of coronavirus.

More than 1300 deaths have been reported globally due to the outbreak of the virus, which originated in China.

While there have been no reported cases in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, business owners say they've seen a sharp decline in people frequenting area restaurants.

The meeting will take place at China Pearl Restaurant on Tyler Street.

"There's no more risk of coming into contact with coronavirus in Chinatown than in any other community of the state," said Boston city councilor Michelle Wu, who will be among those attending Saturday's meeting.

"What feels like it's personal caution then turns into misinformation and discrimination [and] quickly turns ripples into economic impact for a whole community," Wu said.