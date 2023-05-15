Civil Rights Division of AG's Office Investigating Boston Police Gang Unit

Civil rights investigators at the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office are looking into conduct at the Boston Police Department's Youth Violence Strike Force.

The review by the office of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell will look to determine whether there has been a practice of racially biased policing in the gang unit over the past five years.

"Our Civil Rights Division is reviewing the Youth Violence Strike Force and its gang assessment database based on allegations there may have been a pattern of racially biased policing," a spokesperson for Campbell's office said in a statement. "We have the full cooperation of the Boston Police Department and our review is ongoing."

The police department told NBC10 Boston it will continue to cooperate with the investigation.