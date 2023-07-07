Local

Cocaine

Claim of cocaine in shampoo sees Lynn airline worker arrested in Canada, later released

Yeremi Tolentino of Lynn, Massachusetts, was accused by Canadian authorities of having cocaine inside a shampoo bottle; after five days in jail, he was told testing confirmed no drugs were found

By Colton Bradford and Luis Matute

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vacation in Brazil turned into a nightmare for an airline worker from Lynn, Massachusetts.

On Brazilian soil, Yeremi Tolentino had no problems. But when he made a connection in Canada to travel back to Boston, Canadian authorities put him in custody, alleging he had cocaine inside a shampoo bottle.

"I was terrified, I was afraid, I didn't really know what was going to happen," he said. "I didn't know what was going to happen with my family. I wasn't sure if they were lying."

Tolentino was detained five days, from April 9-14, at Ontario's Mapple-Hurst Correctional Facility. He says he got little clarity on the charges against him or how the process would move forward.

"It was very difficult. I saw a lot of things I don't wish anyone to see," Tolentino said.

During that time, Tolentino says his family in Massachusetts was desperately looking for him, and that the jail did not allow them to communicate with him directly.

Due to the lack of space, he says the inmates with whom he was locked up were forced to share bunks.

Tolentino was informed he could face 15-20 years behind bars.

The truth would soon be revealed after pleading with authorities for additional testing on the alleged cocaine.

"This is not what you think it is. I'm not this guy. I work for the airline, this is my life, this is what I do," Tolentino said. "Look at my history."

On April 11, Tolentino's shampoo bottles were sent to Health Canada for additional drug testing. The results arrived two days later, confirming the shampoo contained no illegal substances.

Canadian authorities arrived at the jail on April 14 to deliver the news that the charges against him would be dropped, and that he would be released later that evening.

The following day, he was able to fly home after spending about $1,000 of his own money for a last-minute plane ticket.

"For their mistake — for their mistake — they didn't even apologize to me," he said. "They didn't even explain what happened. They haven't even contacted me since."

