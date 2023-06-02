Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Compass Medical Over Abrupt Closure

Days after Compass Medical abruptly closed, a patient has filed a class action lawsuit accusing the provider of negligence, violating Department of Health policies and patient abandonment.

The lawsuit, filed by law firm Keches Law Group on behalf of plaintiff Richard Callahan, was filed in Plymouth County Superior Court Friday.

Compass Medical suddenly shut down on Wednesday. Patients told NBC10 Boston they received no prior notice and many are now scrambling to find new providers.

The provider has locations in Braintree, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough, Quincy and Taunton.

The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it was looking into what happened and urged anyone who is affected to contact them with their concerns.

A day after the announcement, Dr. Bruce Weinstein, the president of Compass, declined to speak with an NBC10 reporter but issued the following statement:

We deeply regret the impact that Compass Medical P.C.’s closure will have on our patients and would like them to know that we are implementing a plan to ensure the continuity of their care. Most Compass physicians will continue to provide medical care in their local communities as part of other practices. Compass will be updating the website regularly with information on how patients can contact their physician in their new practice setting and how they can obtain access to their medical records. Medical records will be preserved and available in accordance with all state and federal regulations.

Patients in need of immediate medical attention should visit their local hospital emergency department or an urgent care center. They may also call our answering service for assistance with emergent prescription refills or test results at 508-350-2000. We ask patients to continue to visit www.compassmedical.net, which will be updated regularly.

With patients scrambling after its sudden closure, we tried to get answers from the President of Compass Medical.



The Compass Medical website on Friday offered the same statement it had the days before, beginning, "With our deepest and great sadness to inform you of our imminent plan to close our practices. After a steady stream of challenges, we were ultimately forced to make the devastating decision to close all offices of Compass Medical PC., effective immediately, There is no good way to share this news. We are heartbroken and truly sorry as we know the unprecedented impact on our valued patients."

All Compass Medical offices have shut down leaving many patients wondering how and where to get care.

"It just added more like I said stress and saddened really to have to go through the process of looking for another doctor," said Susan Dollard, a patient who said added that she can't imagine finding a new doctor.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office confirmed they were looking into the matter: “Our office is aware of reports that Compass Medical Group locations closed suddenly today. We are gathering information and in close communication with our partners in the Healey-Driscoll Administration, particularly the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. Affected consumers and patients are encouraged to contact the AG’s office to share their concerns.”

Patients are scrambling after the surprise closure of a local health care company.