Classes canceled for 6th day in Newton; teachers, school committee head back to court

Students in Newton, Massachusetts, are now entering their sixth day out of the classroom, as teachers in the district take their battle to City Hall.

However, things are moving from the picket line to the courtroom on Friday and students are expected to get involved.

There's been a big change to the mood in Newton. There was a lot of optimism Wednesday night but as of Thursday night, there was anger and frustration.

The teachers went to the Massachusetts State House Thursday to try to get more support from their representatives in their fight for a new contract.

Then, teachers left the picket lines to go inside Newton City Hall, as they tried to speak with Mayor RuthAnne Fuller directly in her office.

Newton police briefly intervened before the teachers were asked to leave.

The Newton Teachers Association is continuing to demand a new contract.

The school committee chair said they had smaller group meetings Thursday morning that were productive before the formal negotiation sessions completely broke down.

He said the mediator doesn't even have the two sides meeting face-to-face anymore.

"We've had some creative solutions to these things that seem like they're otherwise unsolvable and then we get nothing back, we get the same. We're not moving off our position, so I don't know what to tell ya," said Chris Brezski, school committee chair.

"The school committee shows up every day to engage in a farce, they show up each day with new ways to waste our time, to hope that fines will break us," said Ryan Normandin, Newton Teachers Association negotiations team.

Those fines increasing once again overnight to a total of $375,000.

Both sides are due back in court for a hearing at 11 a.m. Friday, while students plan to rally here at City Hall at 10 a.m.