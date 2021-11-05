School Officials Work on Safety Plan After Dorchester Principal Attack

The Dr. William W. Henderson K–12 Inclusion School in Dorchester is closed for a second consecutive day Friday as the district works on a plan to return safely after the principal was seriously injured in an attack.

Principal Patricia Lampron and another unidentified staff member were attacked by a student Wednesday at dismissal at the Henderson Upper Campus, authorities have said. Lampron was rendered unconscious. The 61-year-old was released from the hospital Thursday, according to her family.

"She will need time and support to recover from her injuries," the family said Thursday.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced that school would be canceled again Friday at Henderson when addressing the incident Thursday, as staff consults with teachers and families about how to safely reopen.

School officials held a closed meeting with parents of K-12 students at the school Thursday night about the incident, Cassellius said.

"Boston Public Schools does not tolerate violence, we do not tolerate any of these kinds of acts. I am so concerned and was immediately concerned for the welfare of Principal Lampron and the whole school community," Cassellius said.

The superintendent said she hopes to have plans in place by midday Friday on how they can safely return to school next week. The school will open for counseling Friday and officials are working with non-profits like the YMCA to provide families a place to bring their children.

Meanwhile, a police report obtained Thursday offered new details into what happened, including that a school safety officer who helped restrain the student told police that Lampron was "completely knocked out" for at least four minutes, and that when she came to, she didn't know where she was and cried uncontrollably.

The report said that the same school safety officer and other witnesses saw the principal being punched and having her hair pulled by the student. The student, a minor, has not been publicly identified.

The student admitted to hitting Lampron, according to the police report, and said that she got mad because school staff wouldn't stop following her.

Sources told NBC10 Boston that the student charged in the attack was involved in another fight last month and that, since then, a parent has been making threats against the principal.

Asked about that, Cassellius said she couldn't speak to the specifics amid an ongoing investigation. Nor could she discuss what happened in the incident or any potential discipline for the student -- though the latter will follow the district's code of conduct.

The principal was hospitalized following the attack, and the 16-year-old student was arrested, school officials and police said.

Lampron and another unidentified staff member were attacked Wednesday at dismissal at the Henderson Upper Campus, authorities have said. A 16-year-old girl was arrested on scene and appeared in Dorchester Juvenile Court Thursday on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery causing serious injury, and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee.

A judge set bail at $5,000 and, upon release, ordered the student to remain under home confinement. She was told to stay away from the school and not contact the victim, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

"Everyone deserves to be safe in their workplace, no matter what type of environment their workplace may be," District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

The school was closed on Thursday in the wake of the incident. Counselors were being made available for students and families on Friday, and nonprofits were being asked to make space for students who needed a place to be during the day, Cassellius said.

In a statement, Lampron's family discussed her passion for the school, its students and the community, and said they expect an investigation into what happened so students and staff at Henderson will remain safe.

"She wants everyone to know that there is NO place for violence in our schools," the statement said.