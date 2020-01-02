Classes Resume at Middle School in Hull Following Threat

Classes at Memorial Middle School in Hull, Massachusetts will resume Thursday morning after an alleged threat was made against the school on social media.

School officials say parents alerted police of a concerning photo that was posted on Snapchat by a female student that showed the young girl apparently holding a handgun.

Police found and seized what turned out to be a BB gun which resembled resembled a real firearm.

"We believe that the threatening photo stemmed from an argument between two students, and at this time there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the school community," the school's superintendent said in a written statement.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation. A school resource officer will be at the school Thursday morning.