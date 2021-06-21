Classes Resume at UMass Lowell After Cybersecurity Incident

Classes resumed at the University of Massachusetts Lowell Monday after being cancelled last week amid a cybersecurity investigation.

The school said that after a reset of user passwords, students, faculty and staff were once again able to access IT systems for academic and business purposes.

The move comes after the school suspended access to its campus network last week following cybersecurity incident that remains under investigation.

“This has been a challenging week and we apologize to our students and employees and thank them for their patience,” said Steve O’Riordan, UMass Lowell vice chancellor for finance and operations.

The school said last week it was working with a cyber forensics firm to "identify, evaluate and eliminate any issues that are discovered."