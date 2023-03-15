Clean Up Effort Underway After Many in New England See Significant Snowfall

Clean up was underway on Wednesday morning after this week's major nor'easter in New England, which dropped up to three feet of snow in some communities, and barely left a coating in others.

It was still snowing in the early morning hours in Ashby, Massachusetts, one of the areas hit hardest by the storm. Ashby recorded an impressive 30 inches of snowfall, and nearly 1,500 people remained without power Wednesday morning.

Utility crews are gearing up to hit the roads again and get to hardest hit communities by the #NorEsster in central and western Mass. About 28,000 customers still without power this AM.

Follow @NBC10Boston & @NECN for the latest @MattNBCBoston pic.twitter.com/sSi8mxByfN — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) March 15, 2023

A State of Emergency was declared in the town on Tuesday, when fire officials said that many roads were impassable due to fallen trees, downed wires and deep snow. The town's Emergency Operations Center was activated, and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was helping the town with additional resources.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said at one point Wednesday morning that it had over 1,000 pieces of equipment deployed in storm operations. A speed restriction of 40 mph remained in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York state line to Millbury. Crews in Wrentham were working on repairs after utility wires came down on Route 140, closing the state road going both directions.

Waves crashing into the sea wall in Marshfield. Minor coastal flooding along Ocean Street. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/ThQoMPAwZG — Jeff Saperstone (@JeffNBCBoston) March 15, 2023

Ashby was far from the only community that was dealing with widespread outages stretching into Wednesday. MEMA was reporting over 30,000 customers without power in Massachusetts as of around 6 a.m. Wednesday, a number that had been fluctuating throughout the morning but still much lower than the number of outages seen during the height of the storm on Tuesday.

Crews have asked that people without power exercise patience, as they work to make repairs. A staging area was set up in Leominster, where crews were seen preparing to move out.