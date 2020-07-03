Cleanup Underway After Overnight Storm Hits Massachusetts Towns

Cleanup efforts are underway in Newton and other Massachusetts communities Friday after a fast-moving storm overnight.

Power lines were pulled down, a utility police was snapped in half and a driveway was blocked from the damage in Newton Lower Falls.

"It was crazy," said Nj Deshpande, a resident who saw a tree tripped from the ground. "First, when I saw it from the window, I just saw the pole snapped out and then saw the big tree... So it was scary."

Nearby, another large tree was ripped out of the ground, and branches littered nearby front yards.

"It started with huge wind gusts," said Aditi Deshpande. "We were in the yard just sitting as a family, and right away we rushed inside. It just felt so scary, and within a few minutes the power was out."

In nearby Weston, a large tree limb fell onto the Commuter Rail tracks, lifted the wheels of a locomotive. A crane was brought in to remove the tree. No one was hurt.

In Wellesley, a tree came crashing into a house on Bobolink Drive and in Waltham, the storm knocked down trees on Livingstone Lane.