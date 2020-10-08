Communities are cleaning uprooted trees, downed power lines and destruction left in the path of damaging wind and thunderstorms that moved across Massachusetts Wednesday.

Statewide, more than 240,000 customers were without power at one point in the evening, but that number was below 150,000 as of 11:30 p.m. By 5 a.m. Thursday, that number was below 110,000.

Trees came crashing down on two homes on Mill Brook Avenue in Walpole.

“It came in so forcefully and it was loud and scary and now there’s a branch on my house," Walpole resident Melanie Mitchell said, "but we’re all safe."

In Milton, sparks were flying after a tree brought down a large electrical wire. Not far from there, more utility poles were knocked over from the strong wind gusts.

No one was injured, according to the Milton Fire Department.