Clear skies and strong winds on Sunday in New England

Sunday will be breezy and cool, with gusty northwest winds, up to 40 mph for the morning and early afternoon. Skies clear as the day goes on, with sunshine in the afternoon and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Lighter winds overnight paired with clear skies will make for a chilly night, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s into Monday. Next week starts dry and sunny on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain moves in by Tuesday, more of those much-needed showers. Most areas will see less than an inch before skies dry Tuesday evening. Cooler, windy weather follows Tuesday night into Wednesday.

While Thanksgiving will likely start dry, late Thursday to Friday, a storm will likely bring rain with the potential of a rain snow mix overnight. The best potential for mixing will be Central Mass and higher elevations in Western Mass and VT/NH.

This could impact some early Friday post-holiday travel. Regardless, thanksgiving weekend will have highs in the 30s! With temperatures below normal beginning Thursday.