Clear, Warm Weekend Start to May

Our skies have cleared as we dry off this Saturday morning. Temps have fallen to the 40s and 50s, but we stayed relatively mild overnight.

We have a gusty northwest breeze already, which will help to keep us dry. Because it's an offshore wind, even coastal communities will enjoy a nice warm afternoon with highs in the 50s to 60s south. Many interior towns will hit 70 degrees. Puffy, fair weather cumulus clouds develop in the heat of the afternoon too.

Sunday is still on track to being the warmest day of our 10-day with highs in the low 70s inland, and cooler at the coast with the possibility of a sea breeze. There is a weak front that will slide in during the afternoon, that could trigger a few sprinkles or showers, but most of us will stay dry with just increased cloud cover.

Cooler air returns for next week, already arriving for Monday with highs around 60. Several fronts will move through New England next week. This makes the forecast a tad tricky in terms of timing. We expect to stay on the cooler side of the weather pattern, so highs return to the 50s for midweek. Next weekend looks to stay active too, so stay tuned to our updated First Alert 10-day forecast!