Clearer skies on Monday will allow better view of solar eclipse

Low pressure offshore will finally move far enough away from the region taking its clouds and precipitation with it as we head through the course of the afternoon and evening. Other than some stubborn clouds along the coast with a few lingering showers and sprinkles across southeastern Massachusetts, the rest of the region will be on the dry side with clouds and sunny breaks.

Highs in the low to mid 40s coast, around 50 well inland with a gusty northerly wind. Overnight tonight high pressure builds into New England providing us with drier air and a clearing sky.

Lows drop into the 30s south, 20s north. The timing of high pressure moving into New England couldn’t have been scripted better as northern New England prepares for the total eclipse of the sun Monday afternoon!

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

We’re expecting plenty of clear sky across Maine and northern New Hampshire, and northern Vermont during Monday afternoon’s celestial event. Southern and western areas of New England may see a few high, thin mid to upper-level clouds moving through during the afternoon, but not expecting those to have too much of an impact during the eclipse, we’ll keep you updated if forecasted sky conditions change.

Though portions of northern New England will be in the path of totality, the rest of the region will see a partial eclipse with over 90% of the sun covered by the moon, still an amazing view, don’t forget to use proper eyewear to prevent eye damage.

Aside from the rare celestial event, we’ll see temperatures in the 60s across much of the region, 50s higher elevations. Keep in mind, those temps will drop a bit during the afternoon during the eclipse, especially where totality occurs!

A backdoor front cools us off Tuesday, but stays dry for the Red Sox Home Opener…the later portion of the week is looking windy and wet, still some details to work out for that portion of the forecast period.

Have a great Sunday!