Local
Massachusetts

Two Suspects on the Run After Clerk Shot in Dedham Gas Station Robbery

Dedham police responded to the Sunoco station on Ames Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Dedham police are searching for two suspects after a clerk was shot during a robbery late Thursday night.
NBC10 Boston/NECN

Police are searching for two suspects after a clerk was shot during a gas station robbery late Thursday night in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 10:50 p.m. for a shooting at the Sunoco station on Ames Street.

Two masked suspects entered the convenience store area at the gas station and demanded money before shooting the clerk in the right leg, according to police. 

Local

Weather 25 mins ago

Cold Valentine’s Day With Biting Breeze, Patchy Black Ice

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Middle School Fight Leads to 2 Girls’ Arrests

Authorities swarmed the Sunoco but both suspects had already fled the scene.

Officers scoured the area around the gas station searching for clues overnight.

The clerk was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and may have witnessed anything is urged to call the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212.

State and local police are investigating.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsDedham
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us