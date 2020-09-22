Local

New Hampshire

Climber Dies When Boulder Severs Rope, Causing 150-Foot Fall in NH State Park

The climber, who was from Massachusetts, was climbing up the cliff when a rock the size of a refrigerator dislodged and sliced his rope, officials said

A Massachusetts climber died when a tumbling boulder severed his rope, causing him to fall 150 feet while climbing on Cannon Cliff in Franconia Notch State Park, conservation officers said.

Several people saw the climber fall late Sunday afternoon and called for help, but the man's body couldn't be recovered until Monday morning. The climber was identified as Benjamin Kessel, 34 of Somerville, Massachusetts, officials said.

Kessel was climbing up the cliff when a rock the size of a refrigerator dislodged and sliced his rope, officials said.

