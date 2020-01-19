Clones Help Famous Elm Tree Named Herbie Live on, for Now

A massive elm tree nicknamed Herbie is long gone, but he's going to live on, thanks to cloned trees.

The Elm Research Institute in New Hampshire worked with Frank Knight, the tree warden in Yarmouth, Maine, to collect cuttings from what was once the tallest and oldest elm in New England.

The tree survived 14 bouts of Dutch elm before being cut down in 2010, and Knight died two years later at 103.

John Hansel is founder of the Elm Research Institute. He says that Herbie was a "survivor'' and that he worked for years to create 1,500 mini-Herbies.