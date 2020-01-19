Local
Yarmouth

Clones Help Famous Elm Tree Named Herbie Live on, for Now

The tree survived 14 bouts of Dutch elm before being cut down in 2010

By David Sharp

By David Sharp

[NATL] Amazon from above
Mario Tama/Getty Images, File

NEAR ALTAMIRA, BRAZIL – JUNE 15: A deforested section of Amazon rainforest (R) is seen near the area where the Belo Monte dam complex is under construction in the Amazon basin on June 15, 2012 near Altamira, Brazil. Belo Monte will be the world’s third-largest hydroelectric project and will displace up to 20,000 people while diverting the Xingu River and flooding as much as 230 square miles of rainforest. The controversial project is one of around 60 hydroelectric projects Brazil has planned in the Amazon to generate electricity for its rapidly expanding economy. While environmentalists and indigenous groups oppose the dam, many Brazilians support the project. The Brazilian Amazon, home to 60 percent of the world’s largest forest and 20 percent of the Earth’s oxygen, remains threatened by the rapid development of the country. The area is currently populated by over 20 million people and is challenged by deforestation, agriculture, mining, a governmental dam building spree, illegal land speculation including the occupation of forest reserves and indigenous land and other issues. Over 100 heads of state and tens of thousands of participants and protesters will descend on Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, later this month for the Rio+20 United Nations Conference…

" data-ellipsis="false">

A massive elm tree nicknamed Herbie is long gone, but he's going to live on, thanks to cloned trees.

The Elm Research Institute in New Hampshire worked with Frank Knight, the tree warden in Yarmouth, Maine, to collect cuttings from what was once the tallest and oldest elm in New England.

The tree survived 14 bouts of Dutch elm before being cut down in 2010, and Knight died two years later at 103.

Local

Twin River Casino 1 hour ago

Man Arrested for Armed Robbery at RI Casino, Police Say

Paid Family Leave 3 hours ago

Vermont Senate Approves Paid Family Leave Bill

John Hansel is founder of the Elm Research Institute. He says that Herbie was a "survivor'' and that he worked for years to create 1,500 mini-Herbies.

This article tagged under:

YarmouthMaineDutch elm treeElm Research InstituteHerbie
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us