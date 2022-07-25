Closing Arguments in Boston Kidnapping, Rape Trial To Start Monday

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman during a three day ordeal in 2019.

The closing arguments in 42-year-old Victor Pena's trial are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday, with counsel from both sides expected to recap evidence presented in the courtroom last week. Then, it'll be up to the jury to decide.

On Friday, jurors went to Pena's Charlestown apartment to see where the alleged crimes took place, two days after the alleged victim in the case took the stand for the first time.

The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not naming because she is the alleged victim of a sexual assault, told a jury in Boston that she remembered waking up naked in an unfamiliar apartment after going out in Boston the night before.

"I tried to leave," the woman said, but her alleged attacker, Victor Pena, "wouldn't let me…he threatened to kill me."

"I didn't want to die so I just let him," she continued. "He said he rescued me and saved me and I would've gotten frostbite if he hadn't saved me."

Pena faces 10 charges of aggravated rape and one of kidnapping. The trial opened in Suffolk Superior Court last Monday.

A companion of Pena's, Marlon Roldan, testified Tuesday about what happened when they saw the victim walking alone the night of Jan. 19, 2019, on Congress Street. Pena said hello to her, she said hi back, they started to talk, and she started walking with him. Roldan said the victim was visibly drunk and he told Pena to leave her alone.

"I told him let's keep going, leave her there, and he didn't listen. He continued going with her," Roldan said in court.

He testified that Pena was hugging her and eventually the two were kissing as they were walking toward State Street Station. Roldan left but Pena took the woman on the T, getting on the same train as Amy Simpson, who told the jury last Tuesday that the woman couldn't even stand up straight.

Pena's family and his attorney have said he suffers from mental health issues and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, but he was declared competent to stand trial following a hearing last week. Pena can't be in the same room as the jury for his trial due to his behavioral issues.