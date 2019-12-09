Closing arguments began Monday following nine days of testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing two South Boston doctors in their penthouse.

Bampumim Teixeira, 33, faces two counts of first-degree murder charges in the May 2017 homicides of doctors Lina Bolanos and Richard Field. The pair, who were engaged to be married, were discovered in their condo with their throats slashed and hands behind their backs, according to authorities.

Defense attorney Steven Sack was the first to present closing arguments. Sack asserted that there was no credible evidence showing his client is guilty and continued to claim Teixeira acted in self-defense.

"It was, in fact, Richard Fields who had the gun, or the replica gun, and was holding it on Bampumim Teixeira and Lina Bolanos," Sack said in court.

Sack asserted that the prosecution had made mistakes, such as boots that were mislabeled and surveillance video in which times were not accurate.

He also accused police of not being truthful and said that the only DNA on the knife was that of Field, which he said made sense, because of the self-defense claim.

Both sides rested their cases Friday, the defense doing so without calling a single witness.

An hour-and-half-long recording of Bampumim’s interview with police a day after the slayings was played in court for the jury to hear.

In the interview, the defendant claimed he had an affair with Bolanos while working as a doorman in the building. Bampumim said he killed Field in an act of self-defense after Field killed his fiancee upon discovering the alleged affair.

"He has to pay for it," Teixeira told police in the interview. "I don’t feel guilty conscience because I did nothing wrong."

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, jurors were shown a 20-minute video of the gruesome crime scene. Sgt. Det. Michael Devane told prosecutors he saw writing on the wall that read, “He killed my wife.”

Although it is unclear if the defendant had written the message himself, authorities said they found a black sharpie in his bag at the time.