Clouds Increase Thursday Evening as Possible Heatwave Looms for Weekend

We had another day with low humidity and lots of sunshine with below normal temperatures. This evening we stay clear east, with increasing clouds in the west.

An approaching warm front will lift into the northeast tomorrow morning and through the day Friday. Our south wind will increase a bit, becoming gusty in southern New England.

This will help to transport increasing humidity and warmth our way. Highs will still be in the 70s, but it will feel warmer with more mugginess.

Clouds and scattered showers from the morning may not completely clear out for the afternoon so there isn't as much instability to work with by evening. This means the thunderstorm threat will be isolated, with a couple strong storms in western New England only. Lightning and heavy rainfall will be the main threats from anything that develops on Friday.

This evening between sunset and 10:30 p.m., there's some serious star gazing to do! The comet NEOWISE is still visible in the northwestern sky, pretty low to the horizon, but rising a little higher each night through July 25.

The best way to view is away from any trees or buildings and city lights, and with binoculars. Look for the Big Dipper and look below and to the right. The International Space Station will fly by at 10:03 p.m. from west southwest to northeast and it will be visible for 6 minutes. Meanwhile, in the southern sky, you can see Jupiter and Saturn.

This weekend we will have lots of heat and humidity. Highs reach the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values reach the mid to upper 90s, especially on Sunday.

We may have a heatwave in a few cities through next week. The heat and humidity will be brutal through Tuesday.

Storm chances return for Monday, and also on Wednesday. There is a short break from the humid air midweek next week, but then the humidity returns and we heat up again into the following weekend.