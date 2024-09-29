Cloudy and cool Sunday in New England

Sunday morning will begin with lower stratus clouds that may take some time to clear. These low clouds are expected to linger through mid to late morning before giving way to sunshine.

Temperatures will be cooler, ranging from the 60s to 70s inland due to increased cloud cover and continued onshore winds. While most of the day will be dry, a light shower is possible, especially in areas further south.

Overnight into Monday, clouds will persist with light and variable winds. Patchy ground fog could develop in the interior, and temperatures will drop to the low and middle 50s.

Looking ahead, dry and pleasant conditions are expected to continue through early next week, with the next chance of rain arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday as the remnants of Helene pass to the south, bringing hit-or-miss showers.