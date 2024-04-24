Clover Food Lab emerging from bankruptcy with expansion plans

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local restaurant chain that features vegetarian fare is exiting bankruptcy and is now looking to expand.

According to a press release, Clover Food Lab is emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, using the time from last November to now to restructure while closing its outlets in Boston's Copley Square and Somerville's Assembly Row along with a Dedham warehouse.

They are now looking to add to their current group of 13 restaurants, with the 5-year plan including 47 new outlets (initially opening locations in the Greater Boston area and then elsewhere in New England), focusing on smaller outlets in urban locations and around universities.

The website for Clover (which started out as a food truck by MIT in 2008) is at cloverfoodlab.com.

