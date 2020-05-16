Local

Coast Guard Searching for Missing Boater Off Cape Cod Coast

Coast Guard officials say the 55-year-old man did not have a life jacket on

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The Coast Guard and several Cape Cod agencies were searching Saturday night for a missing boater after his boat capsized in the vicinity of Hyannis, officials said.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said the search began when a call came in at 7:45 p.m. Saturday for a report of a capsized boat.

Officials say the 55-year-old man did not have a life jacket on when the 17-foot boat overturned. He is said to be wearing gray and black clothing.

Another person on the boat was rescued by a Good Samaritan after it capsized, according to the Coast Guard.

A boat from U.S. Coast Guard Station Woods Hole and Air Station Cape Cod responded, as did first responders from Hyannis, Barnstable, and Yarmouth.

