Coast Guard searching for missing Maine kayaker

The person's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting in a search for a missing Maine kayaker.

A Canadian fishing vessel reportedly located a kayak owned by an individual who lives in Maine near the southeastern tip of Campobello Island in New Brunswick, the Coast Guard told News Center Maine.

The kayaker, whose name has not been released, had been reported missing on Sunday morning.

The Canadian Coast Guard is also participating in the search.

No further details were immediately available.

