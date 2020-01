A search was underway Thursday afternoon off the coast of Maine for a vessel with two people on board, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The vessel called Hayley Ann called for help just before 12:30 p.m., coast guard officials told News Center Maine.

A coast guard cutter, a fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod have been launched to help in the search, which is about 45 miles southeast of Portland.